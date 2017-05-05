Problem Solved: Mattress warranty dispute resolved

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Corrina Aguiar paid $1,000 for a new mattress about a year and a half ago. She said she almost immediately noticed problems, including squeaking and rippling.

“It just seemed like it was getting worse and worse,” Aguiar told Call 12 for Action. “I said there’s definitely something wrong.”

The mattress was sold with a ten-year warranty. But when it was inspected, Aguiar was told the warranty would not cover her claim. A letter she received said, “the inspection report revealed the measurements met the manufacturer’s standards.”

“You get a mattress and you’re sleeping on it every night, so you want to be comfortable and you want your money’s worth,” Aguiar said.

Following our Call 12 for Action investigation into the case, Aguiar is expecting a new mattress to be delivered on Saturday.

“Within a month it’s been resolved, so i’m happy!” she said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are several things you should keep in mind if you’re shopping for product that comes with a warranty:

Read the warranty before you buy to understand exactly what protection the warranty will give you

Save your receipt and file it with the warranty

Perform any required maintenance and inspections

If you can’t resolve a warranty dispute with the retailer or manufacturer, you should consider small claims court or a lawsuit, according to the FTC.