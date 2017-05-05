Providence police seek Coastway Bank robber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The torrential rain didn’t keep a man from holding up a Coastway Community Bank in downtown Providence Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect entered the bank – located at 180 Washington Street – handed a note demanding money to a teller, then took off with cash in his backpack.

Police said the suspect was wearing a hat and jacket at the time of the robbery but took those off as he escaped.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Providence police at 401-272-3121.