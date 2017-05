This morning in The Rhody Roundup we chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was Nick G from Hot 106, Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile, and Meredith Nordhem-Ewenson of Newport Film.

Topics:

-How many selfies are you taking? You may have a disorder.

–People who are always late are more successful and just might live longer.

-Longest living human ever? A man from Indonesia just died at the age of 146.