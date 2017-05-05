RI’s Ross-Simons optimistic about the future

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Executives at prominent Rhode Island jewelry company Luxury Brand Holdings, owner of Ross-Simons, say they’re optimistic about the future as they make changes to address the evolving retail landscape.

Those changes include reducing the Cranston-based company’s brick-and-mortar store footprint, including by closing its Sidney Thomas store at Providence Place mall to consolidate its Rhode Island retail operations at its Ross-Simons flagship in Warwick.

Another change – longtime Chairman and CEO Darrell Ross, who’s been with the company since 1974 and is the son of its co-founder, has appointed a new president, James Speltz, to help lead the company into the future.

Ross and Speltz discussed the changes and what’s next for Ross-Simons during this week’s taping of Executive Suite, which will air Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox Providence and at 8 p.m. on myRITV.

“With a new leader, with new energy, with experience, there’s no limit to our growth, and we can increase our penetration everywhere – we can add employment in Rhode Island – and we can really, really do ourselves proud and offer our customers more jewelry, but also other products,” Ross said.