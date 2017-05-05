Spring Style: Put the Pop Back into Your Wardrobe

Rain or shine, spring has finally sprung and it’s time to put the pop back into your wardrobe. Whether dressing up to be a Kentucky Derby darling or keeping casual, it’s time to shine! Andrea McHugh of NewportStylephile.com joins us with her local picks!

-Jude Connally (https://judeconnally.com) is an all-American lifestyle brand known for its vibrant prints and effortless styles. Available at Michael Hayes Newport (http://www.michaelhayesnewport.com):

-Kate Tunic Dress in a Navy and White Classic Stripe: This iconic style is bound to become a wardrobe staple with the universally flattering silhouette and effortless style. Pair with flats or wedges for an instantly put together look. Classic long sleeve tunic dress, A-line with side slits.

-Julie Pinstripe Dress: Perfect for all of your spring and summer occasions. Pair with a wedge or heel to complete the look. This sleeveless dress features a contrast panel at the neckline and waist and the A-line skirt with pockets is ultra-flattering.

-Kristen Tunic Dress in Wide Stripe Navy: Effortless dressing personified. For work or play, you’ll feel chic and pulled together in this classic tunic dress. Sleeveless with a mandarin collar and a relaxed easy fit through the waist and hips.

-Spring sweaters from Talbots in Newport (https://www.talbots.com):

The Beaded Turtle Sweater: Whimsical and fun to wear, it’s the simple shape and comfortable cotton-blend fabric that make this piece so effortless and flattering.

The Rhinestone Anchor Sweater: Hand-embellished anchors sparkle on the front of this classic crewneck sweater in everglade green or sophisticated silver.

-Perfect spring footwear from Sole Desire in Newport:

The Sperry Dawn Ari wedges feature a nautical adjustable rope tie closure and cork wedge wrap.

The Betsey Johnson Jemi Lace Up Gingham Wedge

“Ahoy” tote

-Weekend escape with Leota (https://leota.refersion.com):

These two pieces just launched and are on their way to being instant classics! The Ilana dress features cap sleeves and a reversible neckline. With a nipped waist and circle skirt, the Ilana dress is ultra-flattering and perfect for Memorial Day with a red, white and blue color palette.

The gathered Maxi Skirt in Essential Jersey has deep pockets, an elastic waist, and a full, flowing skirt. Wear everywhere, wash, repeat.

-Shrimp & Grits (https://www.shrimpandgritsco.com):

This emerging brand celebrates Southern style and is committed to providing clothing that keeps the summer vibes rolling all year long. Pair super soft tees and tanks with white skinny jeans, Nantucket red shorts or denim cuts offs and the only thing you’ll still need is the sand between your toes.