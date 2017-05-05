State: Cut in truck registration fees will cost $1.1M more than disclosed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Rhode Island set to begin collecting tolls on large commercial trucks by the end of this year, lawmakers sought to lessen the burden on truckers by cutting registration fees in half.

When it was approved last June, lawmakers said the deal would reduce revenue but $4.3 million, but Eyewitness News has learned it will cost taxpayers significantly more than that.

According to DMV Administrator Bud Craddock, the deal not only includes Rhode Island-based trucks, but also trucks that travel through the state, as mandated by federal law.

“Trucks that travel interstate, their registration fees are pro-rated to the states the truck travels in,” Craddock explained.

When you add in the out-of-state trucks, the Department of Revenue says the fee reduction will end up costing the state an estimated $1.1 million more.

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, said that was always the intention in a statement Friday.

“Let me reiterate that the intent of the legislation was to include all trucks. If the data provided was incomplete, it may require adjustment.”

Chris Maxwell of the Rhode Island Trucking Association said despite lawmakers’ intentions, they should’ve made clear the full cost.

“It puts a critical dent in an existing funding stream,” he said.

The money from registration fees goes into the state’s highway maintenance fund.