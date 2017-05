DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A driver who police said took off during a traffic stop didn’t get very far.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect immediately crashed into another car and a light pole.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Route 195 East at Reed Road.

Police said the driver – who was allegedly operating without a license – has minor injuries and was taken into custody.

They said his vehicle caught fire after the crash.

No word on if there any other injuries.

