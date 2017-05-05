Suspect in hit-and-run that killed child held on $20K bail

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run on Easter Sunday that killed a 4-year-old boy has been held on $20,000 bail.

Melissa Knight pleaded not guilty Friday to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and misleading police.

Authorities say Jonathan Loja, of Framingham, was visiting relatives in Milford on April 16 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Traverse that drove away.

The 54-year-old Knight, of Milford, went to police three days later and denied involvement. Authorities say she tried to mislead investigators by taking her vehicle to a car wash and saying a falling tree limb damaged it.

Prosecutors say the boy’s DNA was found on the SUV and debris at the scene matched her vehicle.

Knight’s attorney said she has no record and isn’t a flight risk.