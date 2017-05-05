The New England Tequila and Rum Festival returns!

Experience the New England Tequila & Rum Festival at Twin River Casino this Saturday!

You can sample tequilas, mezcals and spirits from Mexico; and amazing rums from around the world. There will also be live entertainment, rum & tequila seminars, creative food pairings and cooking demonstrations.

Tickets start at just $40!

Russell Davis, from Bar Rescue, joined The Rhode Show Friday to tell us more about this exciting event.

For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.twinriver.com/entertainment/