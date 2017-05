WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a rollover early Friday morning.

It happened sometime before 5 a.m. on I-95 in West Greenwich, near Exit 6.

The crash caused some traffic back ups.

Crews were still working to remove the vehicle as of 5:45 a.m.

The scene was cleared around 6:30 a.m.