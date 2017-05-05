VA secretary helps dedicate home for Rhode Island’s vets

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has helped dedicate a new home designed to provide nursing and residential care for veterans.

Shulkin called the new Rhode Island Veterans Home “truly magnificent” Friday and said it’s setting the standard for how the nation should care for veterans.

He praised the state and federal partnership that helped move the $121 million project forward.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it’s the first official visit by a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to Rhode Island this year.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Shulkin, Reed and the rest of the state’s congressional delegation also participated in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Bristol facility. The Freemasons of Rhode Island conducted it.

Construction on the 208-bed home began in 2015. It’s opening this fall.