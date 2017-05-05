Woman arrested in Pawtucket drug bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 43-year-old woman is in custody after a drug bust by Pawtucket Police.

Police issued a search warrant for two separate homes on Mineral Spring Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Officers seized approximately 57 grams of cocaine, various packaging and distribution materials and over $7,700.

The discovery resulted in the arrest of Natalia Lopera.

Lopera was charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Manufacturing possessing delivering cocaine 1 oz – 1kg

Maintaining a common nuisance

The court ordered search warrant came from an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.