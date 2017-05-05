Woman arrested in Pawtucket drug bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 43-year-old woman is in custody after a drug bust by Pawtucket Police.
Police issued a search warrant for two separate homes on Mineral Spring Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Officers seized approximately 57 grams of cocaine, various packaging and distribution materials and over $7,700.
The discovery resulted in the arrest of Natalia Lopera.
Lopera was charged with the following:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
- Manufacturing possessing delivering cocaine 1 oz – 1kg
- Maintaining a common nuisance
The court ordered search warrant came from an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.