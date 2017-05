EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A jackknifed tractor-trailer has snarled traffic on 195 in East Providence.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. between Exits 5 and 6 on 195 East. The truck jackknifed and the cab jumped the median barrier, partially blocking a lane on the other side of the highway.

State Police said there were no injuries, but drivers should avoid the area until the wreck is cleared, which could take several hours.