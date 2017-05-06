Johnston police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Johnston police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Monday.

Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo made the announcement in a brief news release Saturday morning and identified the suspect as Zachary Stamp. Police will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide further details.

The hit-and-run happened on Killingly Street shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, as 63 year-old Deborah Saritelli was crossing the street with her son.

A black sedan struck Saritelli and sped off towards Greenville Avenue.