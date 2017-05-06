Police arrest several people with large amounts of cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three people are facing drug distribution charges after police executed search warrants at several addresses Wednesday.

Pawtucket Police say along with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Providence Police Narcotic’s United, they found about 57 grams of cocaine, packaging and distribution materials, and more than $2,000 in cash at Helder Depina, 29, of 421 West Avenue.

Depina has been charged with the following:

Poessession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver

Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1 ounce to 1 kilogram

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Distribution or Manufacturing in or Near School

Third or Subsequent Offense

Ailton Rodrigues,32, and Tiqua Pona,41, both of Providence, both face multiple charges including:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver

Manufacturing Possessing Delivering Cocaine 1 ounce to 1 kilogram

Conspiracy

Police say they found about 52 grams of cocaine and close to $1,400 in cash.