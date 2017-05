FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) – A Providence man was killed in a highway crash in Franklin Saturday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the 24 year-old man was driving northbound on Route 495 at about 5:15 a.m. when he lost control of the car, struck an arrow board, and rolled over into the highway median.

He the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding his name until his family has been notified.

No other vehicles were involved.