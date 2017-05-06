R.I. man killed in plane crash in Florida

(WPRI) – An Exeter man has been killed in a small plane crash in Florida, authorities announced Saturday.

The crash happened Friday in Clearwater, Florida, according to WFLA. The single-engined Cirrus plane was attempting to land when it crashed, fatally injuring the pilot.

He was identified Saturday morning as 44 year-old James Fink of Exeter, who authorities said was flying into town for a business conference.

Nobody else was injured and federal investigators are still on the scene trying to determine what caused the crash; local officials told WFLA that they suspect a gust of wind caused the plane to tip over at the moment it touched down.