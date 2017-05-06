Smoky house fire keeps Johnston firefighters busy Saturday

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters in Johnston battled an afternoon fire on Colony Drive Saturday.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. for a fire at 24 Colony Drive.

An official with the Johnston Fire Department says the homeowners were able to escape the fire uninjured.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the basement through the roof. Part of the first floor collapsed into the basement while firefighters were working to put the fire out.

House fire on Colony Dr in Johnston. Smoke pushing from basement windows through the roof. Appears all occupants are safe. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ttajkZQH0A — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) May 6, 2017

Fire officials were still on scene past 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Johnston fire could not comment on whether or not the fire was suspicious. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.