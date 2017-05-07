34th annual National Police Parade is on the move in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The 34th Annual Aquidneck Island National Police Parade is underway.

The parade, the only one of its kind, draws law enforcement and military marchers from around the country together to remember law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Aside from organizations from New England, departments from as far away as Iowa and Illinois have attended – even a contingent from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team from Washington.

The parade stepped off at 11:50 a.m. and headed south on West Main Road, where it will conclude in Washington Square.