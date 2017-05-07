DA, Police investigating fatal stabbing in Milford Sunday

MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Worcester County District Attorney and local police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Milford Sunday afternoon.

The Milford Police Department reports a fight broke out at 19 Green Street before 3 p.m. after two men got out of a vehicle, and confronted a third man at that address.

According to a Milford Police press release, 19-year-old Jeremy Robin armed himself with a knife while exiting his Green Street address, and stabbed the other two men.

Robin was arrested on the scene.

Milford police and State Police Detectives from Worcester County D.A's office investigating stabbing death on Green St pic.twitter.com/btaiLaEiem — Milford Police Dept (@milfordpolice) May 7, 2017

21-year-old Timothy Commerford of Holliston, Massachusetts was pronounced dead at Milford Hospital.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early’s office is reporting the second victim, a 54-year-old Milford man, was brought to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for stab wounds. He is in critical condition and is still hospitalized Sunday evening.

Milford public safety on scene of multiple stabbing incident pic.twitter.com/dlHvdTYjgO — Milford Police Dept (@milfordpolice) May 7, 2017

Robin has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Milford District Court Monday.

The motive is still unclear, and the incident is still under investigation by State Police Detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, as well as Milford Police.