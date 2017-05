EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Perdue Foods is recalling 2,148 pounds of chicken sausage products due to a blue plastic material that was found inside the sausage.

The company is taking the Italian-Style Organic Chicken Sausage kind of the shelves with a package code of 64405.

The product was shipped to Connecticut and Maryland.

There have not been any confirmed reports of injury to due consumption of the product.