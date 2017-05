PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were shot early Sunday morning and police are searching for suspects.

Commander Thomas Verdi of the Providence Police Department said that the two victims, ages 27 and 38, were shot near a club at 677 Valley Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Both of them are being treated for their injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police continue to investigate but Verdi said that so far, nobody is in custody.