Sunny Sunday in Warwick for PurpleStride walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A cloudy, rainy Saturday gave way to clear skies Sunday morning for the annual PurpleStride walk to end pancreatic cancer.

The nationwide event was held locally at Goddard Park in Warwick. The Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert hosted the event, which raises money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Pancreatic cancer is regarded as the “toughest” cancer, according to the PCAN, with a five-year survival rate of just nine percent.

About 80,000 people across the country walk every year to raise money for the organization. As of late Sunday morning the walk had raised just over $250,000, according to the fundraising site.

