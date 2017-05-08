Annual congressional breakfast held Monday in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I.(WPRI) – Hundreds of business owners and civic leaders joined together for The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce’s annual congressional breakfast Monday.

It’s being held at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

The Chamber will reveal the results of a member survey about the economy, the Trump administration, Congress, healthcare, foreign affairs, international trade, immigration and other timely topics.

Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation is expected to weigh in.

Citizens Bank is the presenting Sponsor.