Bristol pair indicted in grandmother’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury indicted two Bristol residents this week on charges of murdering 66-year-old Eudora Gustafson back in February, including Gustafson’s grandson, the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Monday.

Raymond Paiva IV, 24, was indicted on one count of murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, two counts of conspiracy, four counts of receiving stolen goods under $1,500, two counts of uttering and publishing (forging checks), and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses under $1,500.

Selena Martinez, 21, was indicted on all the same charges, except for only a single count of uttering and publishing.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 10, Paiva and Martinez strangled and suffocated Gustafson, causing her death, before stealing three rings, assorted jewelry, half dollar coins, and a checkbook all belonging to Gustafson, then forging and trying to cash a $400 check from Gustafson’s bank account.

Two days before, Paiva is accused of forging and cashing a $100 check from the bank account of his grandfather, Mark Gustafson, prosecutors said. Before that, some time between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6, the pair are also accused of using Mark Gustafson’s bank account to purchase items from Stop and Shop.

An affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Paiva admitted to police that he and Martinez – his girlfriend – strangled Eudora Gustafson, stole her jewelry and pawned it to buy heroin. Police later arrested the pair in a pursuit and crash in Providence the night of the murder.

Both Paiva and Martinez have been held without bail since their arrests. They’re scheduled to be arraigned at Providence County Superior Court on May 31.