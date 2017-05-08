Charge upgraded against suspect in Lincoln man’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in the death of a Lincoln man last week is now charged with murder.

Brian Fraga appeared in Kent County District Court Monday morning, where the manslaughter charge against him was upgraded to second degree murder.

Lincoln police arrested Fraga following the death of 43-year-old Luiz Perez last Wednesday. Police said they found Perez unconscious in a parking lot, bleeding from a head wound. Perez later died at the hospital.

A Lincoln detective testified in court Monday that surveillance video showed Fraga repeatedly punching Perez in the face as he chased Perez out of his apartment. According to the detective, Fraga was then seen throwing Perez down a flight of cement stairs into the parking lot, where he continued the assault.

The Judge ordered Fraga held without bail.