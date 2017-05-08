Fight at Rhode Island Hospital ER prompts lockdown after nightclub shooting

Related Coverage Club temporarily closed after triple shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Shortly after a shooting sent three men to Rhode Island Hospital Sunday morning, a fight broke out at the emergency room that prompted hospital officials to lock the area down.

The shooting reported just before 2 a.m. outside Club Luv, a nightclub on Valley Street, left three men wounded: a 25-year-old, a 27-year-old, and a 38-year-old, Providence police said. All three gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital.

A large group of visitors ended up going to the hospital’s Andrew F. Anderson Emergency Center shortly after, according to Lifespan public relations officer Christina Spaight O’Reilly. A physical altercation between the group and one individual broke out. The emergency department was then locked down at about 3:40 a.m.

Hospital security officers and Providence police officers were summoned, and more than twenty individuals were removed from the property, O’Reilly said.

The lockdown was lifted around 4:10 a.m.

Police Sgt. David Tejada said the three victims had been found suffering from gunshot wounds at a gas station next to the nightclub. Employees of the club said there’d been an altercation inside the club in a VIP area about 1:40 a.m., about 15 minutes before the shooting was called in to 911.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted to keep Club Luv closed for 72 hours until a full hearing can be held on Wednesday.