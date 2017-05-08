Fire, burn hazards prompt recall of window blind batteries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 60,000 batteries used to power a number of different motorized window coverings are being recalled because they could catch fire.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Springs Window Fashions has received four reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating, leaking, or discharging, including one report of a minor burn.

The recall only includes motorized window coverings that were sold with Zeus brand AA batteries. They were sold under several brands, including Bali, Graber, Signature Series, Blinds Galore, and JCP Home. The types of coverings include cellular, roller, Roman, pleated, sheer and layered shades and wood blinds.

The affected window coverings were sold from Dec. 2015 through Nov. 2016 for between $250 and $1,000 at dealers nationwide, including Home Depot, Lowe’s JC Penny, Budget Blinds, Gotcha Covered and Menards and online at Blinds.com.

Approximately 59,100 of the recalled products were sold in the United States and another 2,100 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

Customers should remove the batteries from the window coverings and contact the company for replacements.

Springs Window Fashions can be contacted at 800-221-6352 during standard business hours or by email at motorization.support@springswindowfashions.com. Click here for more information.