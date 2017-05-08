Frozen waffles, pancakes, french toast recalled due to Listeria risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of Aunt Jemima frozen products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced on Monday.

The frozen waffles, pancakes, and french toast slices were distributed nationwide. Aunt Jemima’s parent company, Pinnacle Foods, issued the recall after routine testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, health officials said.

The recall includes all “best by” dates of the following products (photos at the bottom of the page):

Aunt Jemima Lil’ Griddlers Blueberry 14.5 oz. UPC: 019600054603

Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes 14.5 oz. UPC: 019600054801

Aunt Jemima French Toast 12.5 oz. UPC: 019600057703

Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast 12.5 oz. UPC: 019600058908

Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast 12.5 oz. UPC: 019600059684

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low Fat 14.5 oz. UPC: 019600061007

Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffles 17.18 oz. UPC: 019600062004

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffles 17.18 oz.UPC: 019600062103

Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffles 17.18 oz. UPC: 019600062202

Aunt Jemima Low Fat Waffles 17.18 oz. UPC: 019600062301

Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancakes 14.8 oz. UPC: 019600064701

Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancakes 14.8 oz. UPC: 019600064909

Aunt Jemima Whole Grain Pancakes 14.5 oz. UPC: 019600066408

Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancakes 14.8 oz. UPC: 019600068204

Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancakes 14.8 oz. UPC: 019600069102

Aunt Jemima 60 ct. Club Pancakes Premium UPC: 019600435907

Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage 5.5 oz. UPC: 051000063915

Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles 8/16 oz. 658276202903

No Aunt Jemima syrups or dry mixes are affected by the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals.

The company is contacting stores and distributors to make sure the recalled products are pulled from shelves.

Consumers should not consume the products and instead return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646 or visit the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Photos of the affected products:

