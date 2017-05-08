Gas prices down 1 cent per gallon in RI, 3 cents in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down one cent this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.33 per gallon. That price is two cents below the national average of $2.35.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 10 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.23.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.21 per gallon and as high as $2.59.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the price of gas has dropped by three cents this week.

AAA Northeast said that self-serve, regular averaged $2.29 per gallon. That’s six cents below the national average of $2.35, but 10 cents higher than the state’s price a year ago.

AAA says self-serve, regular is selling for as low as $2.11 per gallon and as high as $2.45.