In the Kitchen: Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jason Drinan from Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar making their Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese.

Ingredients:

  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Ghost Jack Cheese
  • Smoked Gouda
  • Multi grain Bread
  • Bacon
  • Tater Tots
  • Butter spread

Cooking Directions:

  1. Spread 1oz of butter evenly on one side of each multi grain bread slice
  2. Place on flat top, butter side down and add 1 slice of cheddar and gouda to that one piece of bread
  3. Add the 2oz bacon jam down on other slice of bread first
  4. Then place 1 piece of ghost cheese on top of jam
  5. Grill until cheese is melted and golden brown
  6. Place 2 slices of cooked bacon to one side of bread
  7. Served with tater tots