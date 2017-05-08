In the Kitchen: Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jason Drinan from Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar making their Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese.
Ingredients:
- Cheddar Cheese
- Ghost Jack Cheese
- Smoked Gouda
- Multi grain Bread
- Bacon
- Tater Tots
- Butter spread
Cooking Directions:
- Spread 1oz of butter evenly on one side of each multi grain bread slice
- Place on flat top, butter side down and add 1 slice of cheddar and gouda to that one piece of bread
- Add the 2oz bacon jam down on other slice of bread first
- Then place 1 piece of ghost cheese on top of jam
- Grill until cheese is melted and golden brown
- Place 2 slices of cooked bacon to one side of bread
- Served with tater tots