Johnston business looking for $20K worth of stolen goods

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A local business owner is offering a reward for any information that could help find out who stole from his company.

Dan Walser, owner of Walser Mobile Refrigeration, says he left his Johnston business around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Early Monday morning, he got a phone call from his technician, who told him equipment had been stolen from the company’s three trucks.

Walser estimates $20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the company vehicles.

“We have to start from zero,” he said. “We have to start over and try to get this stuff back.”

Walser says Johnston Police came to his business Monday morning to take pictures and fingerprints.

The owner, and his three employees, were able to get their hands on surveillance images on Monday, which show a pick-up truck leaving the parking lot with their tools in its bed.

Walser says those tools are their livelihood.

“I was just upset, upset for my guys losing their tools.”

Walser opened the business on Scituate Avenue about six months ago. He made a huge investment in the company, which he is now looking to recover following this theft.

“We will get by with insurance money and rebuild,” he explained. “But it’s not a nice thing to do — to take someone’s livelihood from them. We just don’t want to see this happen to anyone else.”

Employees installed motion detectors in each of the trucks on Monday morning.

Walser is offering a $500 reward for any information that could help find who stole from his company. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Johnston Police.