May 7th through May 13th marks National Women’s Lung Health Week. LUNG FORCE hero and Survivor Season 33 winner, Adam Klein, and CVS Health’s Addison Meth chat about the importance of early detection of lung cancer. Klein’s mother, Susie, battled lung cancer. Through the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative, CVS Health (the National Presenting Sponsor) is doing their part to help the community be tobacco-free. From May 7-27 customers can stop by any CVS Pharmacy location to donate $1, $3 or more to LUNG FORCE and raise critical funds for lung cancer awareness, research and prevention.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Every 8 minutes, a woman loses her battle with lung cancer

• Only 18% of lung cancer cases among women are diagnosed early, when the disease is most treatable. Survival rates are five times higher when lung cancer is detected early.

• Awareness of lung cancer and lung cancer screening options for those at high risk is critical for early detection.

• Awareness is critically low – 98% of women don’t have lung cancer on their health radar.

• While anyone can get lung cancer, smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer, along with radon, air pollution and second-hand smoke exposure.