PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran officer has been suspended from the Portsmouth Police Department after he was arrested last week by Rhode Island State Police.

According to Deputy Police Chief Brian Peters, Lt. George Grassi was arrested May 4 on a charge of domestic simple assault.

As a result, Grassi was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Peters said Grassi has been with the department for 17 years.