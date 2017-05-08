Providence launches new walking tours

Just in time for spring and summer, Providence has launched two new, self-guided walking tours for visitors and Rhode Islanders to enjoy.

The Providence Walks: Downtown and Providence Walks:The West Side, have been added to the original Providence Walks: The East Side in partnership with RICH.

They are offered in print, online at Go Povidence.com or with the Rhode Tour app.

Martha Sheridan, President and CEO Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau and SueEllen Kroll of the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities stopped by “The Rhode Show” to talk about the new tours.

