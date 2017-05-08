Stonehill student killed while studying abroad in Denmark

HELSINKI (AP) — Danish police say they suspect reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen harbor caused them to crash into a small boat, killing two people, one of them a Stonehill College student, who has been identified as 21-year-old Linsey Malia.

Copenhagen police said in a statement they went to check out reports Saturday evening about “crazy jet skiing” in the harbor and have detained eight people suspected of being involved.

Director of Communications and Media Relations at Stonehill, Martin McGovern released a statement to Eyewitness News saying:

“The Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the loss of Linsey Malia ’18. As a peer mentor, a teaching assistant, a member of the Moreau Honors Program, a work study student within Athletics, and a volunteer with multiple campus partners. Linsey was a model student and member of the College community. We ask that the media give her family and friends space as they take time to process this tragedy and grieve.”