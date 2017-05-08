Surveillance video leads Johnston police to an arrest in fatal hit-and-run

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The suspect in a deadly hit and run in Johnston is out on bail exactly one week after fleeing the scene of the crash.

Johnston Police said Monday that surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses helped police catch the suspect over the weekend.

“Several businesses were able to give us video from Killingly Street, Greenville Avenue, George Waterman Road and Putnam Avenue,” Johnston Police Deputy Chief Daniel Parrillo tells Eyewitness News. “So we established a trail.”

The trail led them less than three miles away from the scene, to a home in Smithfield, where police found a charcoal gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. Police say this is the car that struck and killed 63-year-old Deborah Saritelli as she crossed the street with her son last Monday.

25-year-old Zachary Stamp is facing charges of duty to stop in an accident death resulting and operating on a suspended license, which was his fifth offense.

“Mr. Stamp has several prior convictions on his BCI, for operating on a suspended license, arrest on a warrant, attempted larceny, vandalism and shoplifitng,” said Parrillo.

Parrillo says Stamp admitted to police he was driving the car, and knew he had hit someone, but still fled the scene.

“He said he was scared, [that] he had a suspended license, and that he left.”

Stamp was arraigned Monday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. He is due back in court in August.