The art of perfume is complex and interesting. How do they choose the perfect scent? How do they blend the aromas together to create the ideal creation?

The Rhode Show paid a visit to Providence Perfume Company to learn about the intriguing process. We also had the chance to create the ideal perfume as owner Charna Ethier took us through the creative process. It’s the ideal gift idea for someone special in your life.

Learn more about them and plan your visit here: https://www.providenceperfume.com/