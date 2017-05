ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI)- An Attleboro doughnut shop has closed its doors for good.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Vista Donuts on Washington Street shut down Saturday night.

Just over the Rhode Island border, the shop sold coffee and donuts, but was also known for selling winning lottery tickets.

It was normally open 24/7, but the sign outside now reads “Closed Permanently.”

It’s unclear what prompted the closure.