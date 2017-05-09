Get your free Rhode Island Care Act Wallet Card

Related Coverage Welcome to Caregiving by AARP

AARP Rhode Island fought for the Patient Designated Caregiver Rule to help family caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

The Patient Designated Caregiver rule requires hospitals to:

1) Provide your loved one the opportunity to designate a family caregiver.

2) Inform you when your loved one is to be discharged to another facility or back home and provide you with a written discharge plan.

3) Give you explanation and instruction of the medical tasks you will need to perform at home.

Your Free Wallet Card

You can download a convenient wallet card that you can keep in your and your loved one’s wallet. This card will provide you with quick access to the information you need to know about the Patient Designated Caregiver rule the next time you or a loved one is hospitalized.