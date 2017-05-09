Hometown Hero: Veta Mayer

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Wheeler’s Veta Mayer.

The reigning U.S. Lacrosse All-American, Mayer has tallied 34 goals and 10 assists, helping the Warriors move into a tie for second place in Division I.

The two-time first-team All-Stater’s success has earned her the opportunity to play at Dartmouth College next spring. The Big Green have made 14 NCAA appearances in 44 varsity seasons.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.