In the Kitchen: Seared Yellowfin Tuna

Discover Newport brings us Chef David Snow from Bristol Oyster Bar showing us how to make their Seared Yellowfin Tuna with Lobster Dashi and Sesame Fennel Slaw.

Ingredients:

  • Yellowfin Tuna steak (foley fish), portioned to 7oz 

   For the Dashi:

  • 1 sheet Kombu, roasted at 350 for 20 min
  • 1qt Lobster Stock (three times made)
  • 1/4c Honey

   For the Slaw:

  • Fennel, fine shaven
  • Carrot, fine julienne 
  • Shallot, fine julienne
  • Asparagus, shaven (four town farm) 
  • Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, fine julienne 
  • Pickled Ginger
  • Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage
  • Candied Ginger 
  • Sesame Seeds (white toasted)
  • Sesame Oil

Watch the above video to see how it all comes together.

 

 

