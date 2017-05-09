Man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed CCRI student

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was sentenced to prison Monday for a hit-and-run last year that claimed the life of CCRI student Christian Costigan.

Jeremy Flippo, 26, of Voluntown, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with four to serve and the rest suspended with probation, according to Amy Kempe, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office.

In addition, Kempe said Flippo will lose his license for two years upon his release from prison.

On the night of July 8, 2016, Costigan was walking with a friend along the shoulder of Ten Rod Road (Route 165) in Exeter when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Flippo, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Costigan, 20, later died from his injuries at Kent County Hospital.

A student of music at CCRI, staff said Costigan was a talented percussionist who hoped to sing in the college chorus that fall, and he had a passion for making people laugh.

Flippo turned himself in two days after the crash and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.