New golf tournament to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Local golfers are invited to tee up for a good cause next month at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington.

To celebrate 30 years of granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is hosting its inaugural golf tournament on May 15.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will go towards the organization’s mission of bringing joy to the lives of seriously ill children.

Along with golfing at one of the state’s premier courses, the event includes a cocktail reception and dinner program featuring children who’ve benefited from Make-A-Wish.

To learn more about the tournament or donate to Make-A-Wish, call (401) 781-WISH or visit the organization’s website.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament.