Police arrest DUI suspect driving on two rims

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man was arrested on drunk and negligent driving charges Monday afternoon, after Plainville police said he was driving on the highway with no tires on two of his wheels.

James Bengston, 24, was arraigned on the charges in Wrentham District Court Tuesday morning after spending the night in a holding cell, according to police.

Police said they received several calls about Bengston’s car around 4 p.m. Monday. Callers reported that he was driving on two rims on both I-495 and Rt. 1. Officers spotted Bengston’s car traveling on Rt.1, and pulled him over near Rt. 106. According to police, the officers determined Bengston was drunk.