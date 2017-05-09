Providence Police arrest suspected bank robber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police caught a man suspected of robbing three banks over the last few days.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin says officers arrested Michael Snow, 30, from the back of a taxi cab yesterday afternoon, after finding a wad of cash and a tracking device in his pocket.

According to police, the money came from a holdup of the TD Bank on Westminster Street earlier in the day.

Major Lapatin said Snow is also suspected of robbing the Coastway Credit Union on Washington Street Friday afternoon, and trying to rob the Bank of America on Broadway Friday evening.

“He was a very good person to get off the street, because he was relentless in robbing these banks, and who knows who would have been next.” said Lapatin.

Lapatin said Snow had been arrested before for armed robbery and has served time at the ACI.