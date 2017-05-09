Providence tax assessor to return to work after being placed on leave

Related Coverage Providence tax assessor placed on leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two weeks after he was placed on paid leave, the city’s tax assessor is scheduled to return to work Wednesday.

David Quinn, who has worked as the assessor since 2012, will keep his current title, but “will be focused primarily on his work with planning and economic development on extremely complex development agreements,” according to Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for the city.

City payroll records show Quinn earns $112,000 per year. Prior to becoming Providence’s assessor, he held the same position in the city of Pawtucket.

No one from the city has commented on why Quinn was placed on leave. Crowell has repeatedly said city officials were reviewing a “personnel issue.”

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.