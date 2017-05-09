RI lawmakers consider limiting domestic abusers’ gun access

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require people under a domestic restraining order to surrender their guns.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a Tuesday hearing on the bill.

It would prohibit gun possession by people subject to protective orders, as well as those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence and cyberstalking crimes.

A similar bill was debated last year but stalled in the final hours of the legislative session.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Teresa Tanzi, a South Kingstown Democrat, says this year’s bill comes out of lengthy talks with domestic violence prevention groups and House leadership. A companion bill is pending in the state Senate.

The National Rifle Association opposes the measure, saying it could harm gun owners falsely accused of domestic abuse.