Woman charged with early morning knife assault

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest after a man was assaulted with a kitchen knife early Tuesday morning.

According to the Cranston police website, Cosmia Andrews, 31, was arrested for domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Warwick Police Captain Ryan Sornberger told Eyewitness News the knife assault happened inside an apartment at 2015 Broad St. in Cranston around 1 a.m.

Sornberger said the victim’s girlfriend sliced his upper lip in two using a kitchen knife.

Soon after the assault, the victim drove himself to the Speedway gas station on Post Road in Warwick.

The man told police he went there to buy cigarettes, but when the clerk saw his wound, she called 911.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance around 1:30 a.m.

Warwick police told Eyewitness News the victim is not cooperating with police. They said he gave officers a false identity, and initially gave police several addresses where the assault allegedly happened. He also told officers the suspect was his girlfriend but initially told the gas station clerk she was his wife.

The victim’s car is registered in Lancaster, PA. Police do not yet know where he or the suspect live.

As of 5:30 a.m., Warwick police were still at the gas station. Blood and several blood-soaked napkins were on the ground at the entrance of the Speedway store, and officers told Eyewitness News the store was temporarily closed.