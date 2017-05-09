Warwick Police search for gas station robbery suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are trying to track down the person who held up a Cumberland Farms on Warwick Avenue around 2 Tuesday morning.

The clerk told police a man wearing a skull mask pulled out a black gun and tapped it on the counter twice, and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect got away with $115.

He is described as a man with tan skin, standing about 5′ 6″. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect overnight.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Warwick police.